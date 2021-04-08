Kentucky unemployment system shutting down for 4 days due to fraud claims

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - During the state’s coronavirus update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 645 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths on Thursday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 431,487 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 2.81% statewide.
As of Thursday, 6,214 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
State officials also announced that Kentucky’s unemployment system will be temporarily shut down due to recent fraudulent claims. The system will relaunch on Tuesday morning.
On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 16 additional cases.
They say eight are in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, two in both Henderson and Webster counties, and one new case in Ohio County.
Those new deaths included a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Ohio County.
The Hopkins County health department says they have a confirmed UK variant B.1.1.7 COVID positive patient in Hopkins County. They say as of now, the vaccines are creating immunity to these variants.
As of April 5, Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,003 cases, 175 deaths, 9,076 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,853 cases, 58 deaths, 2,781 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,121 cases, 133 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,447 cases, 54 deaths, 2,218 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,406 cases, 72 deaths, 3,867 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,180 cases, 19 deaths, 1,034 recovered
- McLean Co. - 845 cases, 28 deaths, 772 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,255 cases, 15 deaths, 1,147 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 815 cases, 16 deaths, 732 recovered
