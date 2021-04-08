Gibson Co. Health Dept. holding J&J vaccine clinic Saturday

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials in Gibson County say appointments are still available for a Johnson & Johnson clinic they are holding Saturday at the fairgrounds.
You can sign up for an appointment at ourshot.in.gov.
Johnson & Johnson is a one dose vaccine.
The Health Department also gives Moderna vaccines on most Wednesdays and Fridays. Officials say they have plenty of open appointments.
The State Health Department shows nearly 7,000 people in Gibson County are fully vaccinated, and nearly 9,000 have had their first dose.
Also on Saturday, Spencer County health officials will be holding a walk-in clinic for Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
That clinic will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Heritage High School’s Red Gym.
If you have any questions, you can call the Spencer County Health Department at 812-649-4441.
