Baptist Health reduces number of vaccine clinics weekly

Hopkins Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials gathered at Baptist Health Wednesday to hear updates on the current state of COVID-19 in the Madisonville area.
Health department spokesperson Denise Beach says 40 to 50 percent of the population has been vaccinated and cases have come down since the holidays.
“In order to keep this trend going, we need to keep getting vaccines in arms. We need to get it in younger arms,” she said. “We’ve had great success with the 60-plus group and about 90 percent of the deaths are in that group, but what we want to see is young people using science and making the decision to get vaccinated.”
Beach said there’s one confirmed case of the UK variant in Madisonville.
“The UK variant is a cause of concern because it is very important to get to herd immunity while these vaccines are still working to provide immunity against the variants,” she said.
Baptist Health president Rob Ramey says the help from other agencies giving vaccines has allowed them to scale back on clinic days to three days a week.
“We have the health department providing vaccines. We have several local pharmacies providing it,” said Ramey. “There just aren’t as many people needing to come into the hospital for the vaccine at that point.”
Ramey said they’ve given 21,000 vaccines just at the hospital.
He believes Madisonville should be to herd immunity by summer.
