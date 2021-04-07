Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Today marks a grim anniversary for Vanderburgh County. A year ago, the county had its first death related to COVID-19, becoming the first of hundred who sadly lost their battle with the virus.
Concerns are rising over the possibility of a third wave of the virus. Health officials say it’s due to more cases of the UK variant popping up, with one being detected in Hopkins County.
Commissioners will have another meeting today in Vanderburgh County. They’re tasked with trying to decide how to spend $35 million from the American Rescue Plan.
For sale signs are being removed about as fast as their being put in the ground these days. The housing market is booming, which is causing a headache for prospective homeowners.
