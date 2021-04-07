Warrick, Posey counties COVID-19 testing sites moving locations

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There are some changes happening Wednesday to the Warrick County and Posey County COVID-19 testing sites.
Deaconess says both are moving locations.
The new location in Warrick County is the Deaconess Clinic Express Boonville. That’s on Warrick Drive in Boonville.
As for Posey County, the new site is the Deaconess Regional Lab at Mt. Vernon Medical Center, which is on West Fourth Street in Mt. Vernon.
Officials say it’s still a drive-thru service.
Everyone should stay in their cars, follow the signs that are up and do not go inside any of the clinics.
