Wadesville man sentence to prison for failure to follow sex offender laws

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Prosecutor says 30-year-old Casey Allen Ellis, of Wadesville, will serve prison time for failing to abide by the laws required of sex offenders.
Ellis was in court Wednesday morning where he was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender, a Level 5 Felony.
The prosecutor says Ellis fled to Kentucky for two months and did not register as a sex offender as required by law.
He says Ellis now has five convictions for Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender and was on parole during this latest offense.
At the sentencing hearing, Ellis admitted he fled to Kentucky and was living with children.
“Mr. Ellis is a sexual predator and an offender against children, and he has a lengthy history of failing to abide by Indiana’s sex offender registration requirements. He is a danger to the community, and the diligent work of the members of the Posey County Sheriff’s Office helped ensure he was arrested for his violations. Our office will continue to seek justice and hold accountable convicted sex offenders who intentionally disregard the laws that are in place to help protect our community and our children,” said Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.
