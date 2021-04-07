Wadesville man sentence to prison for failure to follow sex offender laws

“Mr. Ellis is a sexual predator and an offender against children, and he has a lengthy history of failing to abide by Indiana’s sex offender registration requirements. He is a danger to the community, and the diligent work of the members of the Posey County Sheriff’s Office helped ensure he was arrested for his violations. Our office will continue to seek justice and hold accountable convicted sex offenders who intentionally disregard the laws that are in place to help protect our community and our children,” said Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.