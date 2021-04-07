Vanderburgh Co. Road to Recovery Committee to meet again Wed. morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another Road to Recovery meeting in downtown Evansville Wednesday morning.
The committee is trying to decide where $35 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be spent in Vanderburgh County.
At the last meeting, commissioners made decisions on 14 items, including things like rural broadband and restoring revenue at Burdette Park.
That meeting is at 11:30 a.m. at the Old National Events Plaza. It’s open to the public and will be streamed on Facebook.
