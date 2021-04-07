Vaccine clinic being held Wed. at St. James Missionary Baptist

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department and Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church are teaming up Wednesday to hold a vaccine clinic.
That’s happening at the church’s community recreation and education center.
Officials say they will administer up to 350 doses of the Moderna vaccine to not only members of the St. James congregation, but of other local churches.
Anyone who receives the first doses of vaccine Wednesday will get their second shot on May 5 when the health department returns to St. James.
