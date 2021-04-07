USI’s Krizan breaks all-time stolen base record

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Over the weekend, history was made on the campus of the University of Southern Indiana.
With a stolen base in the bottom of the 2nd inning against University of Missouri-St. Louis, senior Bryce Krizan recorded his 87th stolen base, breaking a 27-year-old program record.
”I mean it feels great,” said Krizan. “That’s something that I set a goal for myself before I got to USI, but the big thing I just want to thank my teammates and coaches for having confidence in me to do so.”
The record of 86 stolen bases was set by Matt Vince back in 1994 and has been untouched until Krizan’s run on Sunday afternoon.
The senior leftfielder also drove in a team-high three RBIs in the victory. In the series versus UMSL, Krizan batted .778 with six runs scored, five RBIs, a double, triple, home run and four stolen bases.
“It’s great for Bryce, a lot of hard-work that’s paid off for him,” said USI head coach, Tracy Archuleta. “It’s good to see that 5-10 years down the road he’ll be able to look at that and see he was a pretty good baseball player.”
The Screaming Eagles (10-11) will host Kentucky Wesleyan (11-3) in a mid-week contest Wednesday night at home before hitting the road this coming weekend. First pitch against the Panthers is slated for 6 p.m.
