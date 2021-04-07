State reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 5 new cases in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Health officials reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and five new cases in local Illinois counties Wednesday.
Those new deaths included a Wayne County resident and a White County resident
There were three new cases in Wayne County, and one new case in both Wabash and Edwards counties. White County reported no new cases.
The state has now had 1,265,457 total cases and 21,423 total deaths.
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
As of March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders also became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,716 cases, 51 deaths
- White County - 1,658 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,337 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 543 cases, 12 deaths
