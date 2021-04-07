Showers and thunder overnight, warmer Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures hit the low 80s again on Wednesday before clouds rolled in during the afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive late Wednesday evening and will linger through the first half of the day on Thursday. No severe weather expected. Thursday will be a bit cooler with cloudy skies and a high of 66. Clouds pull away, and sunshine will push the mercury back into the upper 70s on Friday. Rain returns on Saturday, and highs will retreat into the upper 60s. Sunny and dry Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle 70s on Monday.