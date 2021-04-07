Scattered P.M. Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We tied a record high 83-degrees Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies that was previously set in 2010 and 1967.
Becoming partly sunny and mild with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain above normal in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. The record high is 84-degrees set in 1959. The best set-up for thunderstorms...late tonight through Thursday morning. A few severe thunderstorms possible especially over southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky.
Thursday, mostly cloudy with showers likely during the morning. Clearing skies during the afternoon with cooler high temps in the mid-60s.
Friday, mostly sunny and warmer behind southerly winds. High temps will climb back into the upper 70s to 80-degrees.
