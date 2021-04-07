Owensboro getting $12 million from American Rescue Plan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Money from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Package, also known as the American Rescue Plan Bill, will soon be allocated to local governments.
In Owensboro, Mayor Tom Watson says they will be getting about $12 million.
He says they’re waiting to hear more specifics on how they money can be spent.
Watson says large sums of money don’t fall into their laps every day, which is why they’ll take the time to review how it’s spent.
”We have two fire houses that are over 50 years old. We have a fire training center that needs to be replaced, and that could be good use of the dollars,” said Mayor Watson.
Watson says he’d like to look at funding some retention dollars for first responders and add money into the education fund.
The mayor says there will be a discussion and then a vote on how the money gets spent.
He thinks they’ll get the money in October.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.