One year since 1st COVID-19 related death in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks one year since Vanderburgh County saw its first death from COVID-19.
That person was 74-year-old Stanley Emerson Turner II.
According to county health officials, he died at Ascension St. Vincent.
His family described him as someone who always liked to joke.
Turner’s death came just a week and a half after the Tri-State saw its first COVID-19 related death, which was in Hopkins County.
Since then, state health officials have reported at least 392 people who died in the county from the virus.
More than 21,800 people have tested positive in Vanderburgh County since the start of the pandemic.
As for the state, more than 692,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, with more than 12,600 deaths.
