Mt. Vernon River Days planning for event in Sept.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Another Tri-State event is in the planning stages.
A post of the Mt. Vernon River Days official Facebook page says this year’s event is a go as of now.
Officials are planning a two-day event set for September 10 and 11.
The post says it might look different from the past events because of the ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions, but they are hoping to provide as much fun as they can.
They are still teaming up with the Smoke on the Ohio BBQ competition for the 12th year in a row.
Right now, they are looking for anyone wanting to set up a vendor booth.
