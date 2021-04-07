Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 16 years for Posey Co. burglaries

“Our homes are a sanctuary,” stated Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “It’s where we raise our families. Everyone should feel safe and secure in their home. Unfortunately, due to the actions of Daniel Farris, that sense of security was stolen from the victims in these cases. I’m grateful for the investigative work of Posey County law enforcement, which allowed my office to hold Mr. Farris accountable for his actions. Mr. Farris has 13 prior felony convictions, including a prior burglary. The court’s sentence will remove Mr. Farris from our community for a significant period of time. Hopefully the court’s sentence brings some measure of justice to the victims of his crimes.”