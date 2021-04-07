Memorial Softball holds field dedication

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Tuesday afternoon, Reitz Memorial High School held a softball field dedication for the teams’ brand new field on the campus of Holy Rosary.
”It’s a great honor to have a home field for our girls softball program,” said Reitz Memorial principal, Sally Sternberg. “It’s taken a lot of time and effort from a good number of people. Holy Rosary, Father Bernie Etienne and Joe Holtz have been phenomenal about welcoming us onto the Holy Rosary property.”
The field was completed in the spring of 2020 and the Tigers were able to kick-off the 2021 season at home on their home turf hosting Gibson Southern.
“Coach Lutz has put in a lot of time with all of his volunteers in order to make this really truly a home for our girls and certainly one we look forward to playing on for years to come.”
Despite the festivities, the Tigers were unable to bring home a win. Memorial fell to Gibson Southern in five innings, 15-3.
