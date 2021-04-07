McDonald’s hiring 1,000 new employees in Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - McDonald’s officials say they will hire approximately 1,000 new employees in the surrounding communities over the next few weeks to staff up for summer.
Local Owner/Operator Katie Kenworthy says flexible scheduling is one of the most popular benefits among her crew members.
“We understand that our employees have commitments outside of work, whether that’s school, family, or other responsibilities,” said Kenworthy. “We’re dedicated to being flexible when life happens.”
