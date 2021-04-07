INDOT Southwest hosting virtual job fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for new team members and will host a virtual job fair.
INDOT officials will highlight their current job openings, which include Highway Maintenance Technicians, Equipment Mechanics, Summer Seasonal Workers, Construction Engineers, Construction Project Inspectors, Logistics Analyst, and Materials Manager.
The virtual job fair will be held on Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central.
You must have the Microsoft Teams app for your devices to join.
