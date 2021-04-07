INDOT plans bridge painting project in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be lane restrictions on I-64 for a bridge painting project.
They say beginning on or around Tuesday April 13, contractors will close one lane of the I-64 bridges spanning Cloverdale Road about two miles east of State Road 145 in Perry County.
Officials say bridge painting helps inspectors identify potential structural issues more easily and provides protection against rust and corrosion of a bridge’s structural components.
During the project, one lane will be closed both east and west bound with one 16-foot lane open at all times.
Restrictions will be in place around the clock. Work is expected to last until early May depending upon weather conditions.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.