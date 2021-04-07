Ind. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths in local counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,260 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths statewide.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 693,452 confirmed cases and 12,694 total deaths.
The state map shows one of Tuesday’s new deaths was in Vanderburgh County and another was in Gibson County.
It shows 30 news cases in Vanderburgh County, 10 new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in Gibson County, there are three new cases in each Dubois, Posey and Spencer counties, two new cases in Pike County, and zero new cases in Perry County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone, can call 211.
Indiana is now under a mask advisory, but businesses might still require them.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,877 cases, 393 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,045 cases, 116 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,636 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,783 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,670 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,236 cases, 88 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,265 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,295 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.