Green River District reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 27 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 27 additional cases.
They say 14 were in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, three in Union County, two were in both Henderson and Ohio counties, and one new case in McLean County.
Those new deaths included a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Henderson County.
The Hopkins County health department says they have a confirmed UK variant B.1.1.7 COVID positive patient in Hopkins County. They say as of now, the vaccines are creating immunity to these variants.
As of April 5, Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,995 cases, 174 deaths, 9,058 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,849 cases, 57 deaths, 2,772 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,121 cases, 133 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,446 cases, 53 deaths, 2,214 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,404 cases, 72 deaths, 3,861 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,178 cases, 19 deaths, 1,031 recovered
- McLean Co. - 845 cases, 28 deaths, 772 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,255 cases, 15 deaths, 1,146 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 812 cases, 16 deaths, 731 recovered
