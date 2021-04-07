FBI looking for Evansville man wanted for alleged crimes involving children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help to find an Evansville man who they say is wanted for alleged crimes involving children.
According to the FBI, Todd Johnson Jr. is wanted for the alleged production of sexually explicit material involving minors and possession of sexually explicit material involving minors.
They say Johnson is 32-years-old, is around 5′8″ and 175 pounds.
Authorities tell us that Johnson left his house on foot back on March 25 with a backpack and two handguns.
He is to be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 812-434-8255.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.