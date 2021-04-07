Evansville teachers walk in support of state education changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local teachers are pushing for fair public school funding and supporting contracted hours.
A group of them walked out of Harrison High School after dismissal Wednesday afternoon.
Most of them wore red, a color known in supporting public education.
The teachers say they’re continuing to fight for fair funding, but that’s not all.
A 17-year EVSC educator says work responsibilities continue to trickle into personal time because there’s not enough time in the day.
“But especially during the pandemic, we use so many of our own hours in the evening grading papers, having Zoom, planning meetings. We have coaching. We have after school club. We use so much of our family time that could be spent on other efforts, finishing up what should’ve been finished in our school day, but we simply don’t have time for it because we’re concentrating on our students,” said teacher Julie Trice.
This is not an attack towards the EVSC. In fact, Trice says the administration at Harrison is supportive.
She feels changes need to be made at the state level.
