Person cut from car after crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a two cars crashed head on.
It happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of S. Green Street.
Police say one driver crossed the center line and hit another car.
The driver that was hit had to be cut from the car.
Police say she was taken the hospital and then later to an Evansville hospital due to the severity of her injuries.
It’s not clear how badly the other driver was hurt.
All lanes are now open.
