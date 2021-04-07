Committee working to decide how to spend portion of American Rescue Plan money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second Road to Recovery meeting was held in downtown Evansville Wednesday afternoon.
The committee is trying to decide where $35 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be spent in Vanderburgh County.
The committee announced they have added the rest of the County Council members who weren’t already on the board, as well as members of the Evansville Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Coalition.
Committee leaders say they are still waiting for a lot of clarification from the federal government about how they can use those funds before they decide how to spend them.
Members of the public spoke during the meeting, asking the committee to use the money towards operating expenses for the Crisis Care Center at United Caring Services, walkways for public parks, as well as substance abuse rehabilitation services.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.