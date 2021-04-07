Central holds Signing Day for student-athletes

By Bethany Miller | April 6, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 10:47 PM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) -On Tuesday afternoon, Central High School held a Signing Day for 6 student-athletes who committed to playing a collegiate sport at the next level.

The student-athletes are as followed:

Amaya Thomas - Oakland City (basketball)

Maddie Lemon - Franklin College (swimming)

Kaylee Ivy - University of Evansville (swimming)

Jaden Renfrow - Oakland City (softball)

Javonte Madison - Lindsey Wilson College (football)

Julian Johnson - Georgetown College (football)

