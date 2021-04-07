Central holds Signing Day for student-athletes

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) -On Tuesday afternoon, Central High School held a Signing Day for 6 student-athletes who committed to playing a collegiate sport at the next level.
The student-athletes are as followed:
Amaya Thomas - Oakland City (basketball)
Maddie Lemon - Franklin College (swimming)
Kaylee Ivy - University of Evansville (swimming)
Jaden Renfrow - Oakland City (softball)
Javonte Madison - Lindsey Wilson College (football)
Julian Johnson - Georgetown College (football)
