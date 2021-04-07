Bridge rehab project set for I-64 bridge In Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be lane restrictions on I-64 for a bridge project.
They say beginning on or around Thursday April 8, contractors will close one lane on the I-64 bridges spanning Coles Creek in Warrick County about five miles east of Selvin.
One lane will be closed both east and westbound. This project includes patching and resurfacing.
During the project lanes will be restricted to 15-feet wide.
Restrictions will be in place around the clock.
Work is expected to last until early to mid-July depending upon weather conditions.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
