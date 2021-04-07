Authorities investigating suspicious trash fire at an Evansville Huck’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews responded to a suspicious fire Tuesday evening.
Crews responded to Huck’s convenience store on Old Business 41 around 6:30 to find a fire in a large trash bin. They say that fire was on Huck’s lot between a dumpster and a steel-sided building used for dry goods storage.
Authorities say firefighters quickly put out the fire and pulled boxes of dry goods out of the building to prevent any damage.
They say the steel siding of the building was heavily damaged, but there was no structural damage.
The investigation of the fire is ongoing and is considered suspicious.
EFD filed an arson report with the Evansville Police Department.
They say no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.