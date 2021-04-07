Above ground pools high in demand a year into the pandemic, supply low

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Private pools are still in high demand, even a year into the pandemic.
Customers were in and out of Darla’s Oasis Pool Store Tuesday.
The weather is warming up, and customers want to go swimming.
“A busy pool season with COVID,” said co-owner Darla Brackett. “People are still staying home and not vacationing and they’re putting the money in the backyard.”
Brackett is always on the phone with manufacturers.
They say they’re only making a set amount of above-ground pools this season. Darla’s already sold 63.
“We’re running into just different items that are an issue for us than we had for last year, and we’re just having to adjust,” she explained. “Just like the world has been adjusting for the last year, I think this year is going to be another factor of adjustment.”
Darla’s crews have also been busy with pool openings and liner replacements to get ready for the season.
“People are wanting their pools open right now, above ground sales are through the roof, it’s going to be a crazy year,” shared co-owner James Brackett.
For those who didn’t get a pool this year, Darla’s Oasis has a waiting list that is first priority for next season.
