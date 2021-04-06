USI announces updated attendance policies for spring sports

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Southern Indiana have announced updated attendance policies for men’s and women’s soccer and baseball for this spring.
USI softball and men’s and women’s tennis policies are in the process of being updated.
Below are the updated attendance policies.
USI Men’s and Women’s Soccer:
- Attendance has been increased to four pre-approved guests per USI student-athlete.
- USI student attendance will be allowed and limited to the first 60.
- Masks/face coverings for entry into the facility and must be worn at all times.
- Social distancing must be observed at all times.
- Visiting team fans are still prohibited at this time.
USI Baseball:
- Attendance has been increased to four pre-approved guests per USI student-athlete.
- USI student attendance will be allowed and limited to the first 70.
- Dugout Club and baseball sponsor attendance will be allowed and limited to 70.
- Masks/face coverings for entry into the facility and must be worn at all times.
- Social distancing must be observed at all times.
- Visiting team fans are still prohibited at this time.
USI Softball:
- Attendance has been increased to four pre-approved guests per USI student-athlete.
- USI student attendance will be allowed and limited to the first 40.
- Masks/face coverings for entry into the facility and must be worn at all times.
- Social distancing must be observed at all times.
- Visiting team fans are still prohibited at this time.
USI Tennis:
- Attendance has been increased to four pre-approved guests per USI student-athlete.
- USI student attendance will be allowed and limited to the first 20.
- Masks/face coverings for entry into the facility and must be worn at all times.
- Social distancing must be observed at all times.
- Visiting team fans are still prohibited at this time.
School leaders say they will continue to re-evaluate these policies throughout the spring sports season.
