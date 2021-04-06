UE Baseball on 7-game hot streak entering MVC play

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Evansville baseball team has been on a roll as of late, rattling off 7 straight wins ahead of Missouri Valley conference play this coming weekend.
After a Game 1 loss to Xavier back on March 26, the Purple Aces bats have made a huge difference at the plate, outscoring their opponents 58-20 throughout the 7-game streak.
“What we’re seeing out of Kenton Crews and Troy Beilsmith is really special right now,” said head coach Wes Carroll. “Then having [Simon] Scherry move up to the 3-hole and deliver a lot of barrels over the course of the weekend is outstanding as well.”
The most recent series saw Evansville sweep South Dakota State in a 4-game series, the Aces run-ruled the Jackrabbits in 2 of the games. According to Carroll, all facets of the team are working at just the right time.
“Offense is clicking at the right time, pitching is clicking at the right time, we feel confident with guys coming out of the bullpen and we’re ready to get back into Missouri Valley Conference play.”
Evansville (16-11) hits the road this coming weekend to Peoria, Illinois to face conference-foe Bradley (8-11) in a 4-game series. First pitch of Game 1 is set for Friday night at 6 p.m.
