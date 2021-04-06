Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Indiana’s mask mandate switches to an advisory today, giving businesses the choice to continue to require them or relax their restrictions.
The coroner confirms the name of the man who died in an Evansville shooting as police are still searching this morning for a suspect in connection to that case.
Right now, Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say robbed Planter’s Back in Providence.
