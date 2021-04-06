State reports 3 new COVID-19 cases in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases in local Illinois counties on Tuesday.
There was one new reported case in each Wayne, White and Edwards counties.
The state has now had 1,261,667 total cases and 21,395 total deaths.
There are no newly reported deaths in our area of Illinois.
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
As of March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders also became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,713 cases, 50 deaths
- White County - 1,658 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,336 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 542 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.