Showers and storms return Wednesday & Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures topped the 80-degree mark for the second time this year on Tuesday. Skies will be overcast Tuesday night and Wednesday with a low of 58 Wednesday morning. A cold front will push in from the plains on Wednesday afternoon and trigger showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday evening. Rain will likely arrive in several waves, and will continue through Thursday midday. Highs on Thursday will pull back into the middle 60s. Mainly dry on Friday with a high of 78. Another weather maker will bring rain on Saturday with steady temps around 62. Clearing and mild Sunday with a high of 69.