Posey Co. health officials address community as Ind. switches to mask advisory

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Posey County Health Department took to Facebook to address the community as Indiana officially moved to a mask advisory.
They say they don’t plan on forcing restrictions beyond what is required by the Indiana State Department of Health.
However, officials say they continue to recommend wearing a mask in public.
They are also urging county residents to support individual businesses that require mask-wearing going forward.
Health officials are also asking people to be respectful to those who decide to wear a mask even if it’s not required in an establishment. This also goes for those who decide not to wear a mask in public spaces.
County leaders ask those in the community not to ask people to wear a mask if the business is not requiring it on their own.
They say that masks will continue to be mandatory in schools. All children K-12 will continue to be required to wear a mask on the bus and while at school.
Again, county health officials are asking all residents to be respectful of other’s decisions moving forward.
