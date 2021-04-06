Posey Co. Commissioners held meeting Tues. morning

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There was a county commissioners meeting Tuesday morning in Posey County.
We anticipated there could be mention of the solar battle going on there.
This comes after things got pretty heated at the Area Plan Commission meeting last week.
We had a crew at Tuesday morning’s meeting. We’re told the lawyer that represents the group opposing the solar panels spoke. She requested that she be added to the council agenda every meeting.
The council voted to add her in for next week but said it will have to revote every week after that.
We’ll have more from Tuesday’s meeting later tonight on 14 News.
