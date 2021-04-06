Owensboro Thoroughbreds hold Media Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro may be home to the Thoroughbreds, but on Monday in Evansville, the team stepped in front of the camera for Media Day to prep for the upcoming season.
The Thoroughbreds are a minor league team based out of Owensboro competing in the “TBL” or the Basketball League.
The team was founded in 2017, where they went 14-and-19 in the NAPB.
After a season cut short by COVID-19 in 2020, head coach Mark Anderson says the guys are ready to go and playback in front of their home crowd.
”The people of Owensboro are fabulous, to get going it’s been a long time since we had to shut down last year due to COVID halfway thru the season. So we’re gonna get going, and we’re looking forward to it,” said Anderson. “We’ve assembled a great team of men here that can play basketball, and they’re good on and off the court. Those are the things that we look for so we’re ready to go.”
The Thoroughbreds will tip off their schedule Tuesday in an exhibition in Kokomo.
Regular season play begins April 9 at Dayton. The teams’ first home game at the Sportscenter is slated for Friday, April 16.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.