Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport names new airport director

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport has named a new airport director.
Current Operations Manager Tristan Durbin will fill the role.
The airport board says they received multiple applications for the position.
“We are fortunate to have received so many qualified applications for the position of Director,” said Madison Silvert, the Board’s Chair. “Tristan’s ability, kindness, enthusiasm and knowledge of airport operations make him the ideal director for our growing airport. He knows what it takes to operate this airport efficiently, safely, and on budget. Tristan has demonstrated an incredible ability to learn aviation operations management and put that knowledge to action, and, while he is an incredible learner, his commitment to Owensboro/Daviess County and to his family is something that simply cannot be taught. He will be an excellent representative waiting for our guests as they enter through Owensboro’s front door.”
They said Durbin was selected because of his skill set and previous experience at the airport. They believe he will be able to operate the airport efficiently and handle its budget well.
“I cannot be more proud and humble to be provided this opportunity to manage OWB and work with this talented board of directors. I’m ready to hit the ground running and get started,” shared Durbin.
Durbin’s first day on the job is April 17.
Current Interim Airport Director and former Airport Director Bob Whitmer said of Durbin, “Every once in a while you get to work with someone who is both an outstanding person and is outstanding at what they do. Tristan came into our very thorough vetting process prepared, poised and ready to lead. He is going to do an amazing job, and this community and this airport are going to be better because of his leadership.”
Previously, Director Robert Barnett Jr. was terminated after he being arrested, accused of impersonating an officer.
