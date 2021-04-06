Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport names new airport director

“We are fortunate to have received so many qualified applications for the position of Director,” said Madison Silvert, the Board’s Chair. “Tristan’s ability, kindness, enthusiasm and knowledge of airport operations make him the ideal director for our growing airport. He knows what it takes to operate this airport efficiently, safely, and on budget. Tristan has demonstrated an incredible ability to learn aviation operations management and put that knowledge to action, and, while he is an incredible learner, his commitment to Owensboro/Daviess County and to his family is something that simply cannot be taught. He will be an excellent representative waiting for our guests as they enter through Owensboro’s front door.”