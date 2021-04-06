Old downtown YMCA building being repurposed into affordable apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The old Downtown YMCA building in Evansville is being renovated into affordable apartment spaces.
Developers tell us they’re about halfway done with the project. It’s a historic building, and crews have been working hard to keep it that way.
The old YMCA Downtown has been there since 1913.
Developers say the layout is staying the same for the most part, and they’ll be holding onto details like the crown molding.
“There’s going to be a lot of historical factors that are going to be super unique and mean a lot to people that look at this building as when it was built over a hundred years ago,” said Crestline Construction superintendent Ben Girton. “You can still kind of see those characteristics scattered throughout and see that we’re doing our best to preserve that.”
There will be 62 apartment spaces, ranging from one, two or three bedrooms.
Developers are estimating rent anywhere from $300 to $900.
“We expect to have a pretty eclectic mix of tenants,” said John Anderson, president of AP Development. “This is an open project, meaning it’s not senior, so we expect to have a lot of people from a lot of different walks of life and a lot of different income levels living here.”
Since the YMCA was used as a gym, construction crews had a lot of space to work with.
“We have a couple of gymnasiums that we’re converting to housing,” said Anderson. “When we do these projects we maintain the historical features, so the basketball goals, the tracks, the windows, the columns remain in the building.”
Crews say tenants should be able to move in by fall.
“Super excited to see the final results,” said Girton. “It’s all coming together right now, floor by floor, started from the top working down to the lower level, and we’re super excited to continue to see results.”
Crestline Construction already has a waitlist of people who qualify for affordable housing.
