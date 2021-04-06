14 News teams up with The Salvation Army for War on Hunger campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is sponsoring the War on Hunger this Friday.
This event will take place in front of the six Schnucks Market locations in the Evansville area.
- 600 East Boonville New Harmony Rd. Evansville
- 4500 West Lloyd Expwy, Evansville
- 3700 First Avenue Evansville
- 5000 Washington Ave. Evansville
- 3501 Green River Rd. Evansville
- 8301 Bell Oaks Rd. Newburgh
14 News will be live at the Schnucks West Lloyd Expressway location.
The Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $60,000. They say they currently have about $23,000 in hand.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.