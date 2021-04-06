Lander, Geronimo returning to Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Just one week into his tenure as the Indiana men’s basketball coach, Mike Woodson already has two key roster additions for the 2021-22 season. Both Khristian Lander and Jordan Geronimo withdrew their names from the transfer portal Monday and announced their intent to return to the Hoosier program for their sophomore seasons.
Lander, an Evansville native and Reitz grad, made the announcement on his Twitter, saying:
“I want to be one of the reasons Indiana basketball gets back to being great again. I’m putting my trust into my team, Coach Woodson and the staff he is assembling.”
After a prolific high school career at Reitz, Lander struggled in his freshman season. He averaged just 2.1 points and 1.2 rebounds a game and shot 25% from the field. But the freshman did show spurts of his star power in contests throughout the season.
Lander was one of six IU players to enter the transfer portal after the firing of Archie Miller.
New Jersey native, Jordan Geronimo, also made the announcement on his Twitter, saying:
“I believe in Coach Woodson. Let’s get to work.”
Geronimo played in 21 of Indiana’s 27 games. He shot better than 55% on 2-pointers and went 4-of-10 from beyond the arc.
Lander and Geronimo were both apart of Miller’s final recruiting class. They join Trayce Jackson-Davis and UT Martin transfer, Parker Stewart, in returning to Indiana.
Two players remain in the transfer portal: Race Thompson and Armaan Franklin.
