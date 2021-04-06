KSP investigating armed bank robbery in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an armed bank robbery in Webster County.
KSP Post 2 say they were contacted by the Providence Police Department to investigate an armed robbery that took place at Planters Bank in Providence at 2:30 p.m.
KSP says a preliminary investigation reveals that a white man approximately 6′3 entered the bank wearing a hoodie and mask, demanding money while stating he had a gun.
We are told the man left the bank with an undetermined amount of money on foot.
Officials say he was last seen near Westerfield Drive in Providence. Anyone that has any information on this case is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313.
