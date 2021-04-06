Ken French tabbed as OCU Men’s Basketball Coach

West Virginia University Tech’s men’s basketball coach James Long said, “Ken French is a phenomenal hire for Oakland City University. He embodies what NAIA Basketball stands for. He is a Champion of Character. When I was new to WVU Tech last year, I was lost and looking for guidance. Ken went out of his way to ensure that I was comfortable moving forward. I am thankful for his mentorship into NAIA Basketball, the River States Conference, and building a program. Oakland City, under Ken’s guidance, will represent all of the right things on and off the court. His teams compete the right way. I look forward to having Coach French back in the River States Conference.”