Ind. reports new COVID cases in just two local counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 669 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths statewide.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 692,240 confirmed cases and 12,679 total deaths.
The state map shows one of Tuesday’s new deaths was in Vanderburgh County.
It shows ten new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, and zero new cases in Dubois, Perry, Posey, Gibson, Spencer and Pike counties.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone, can call 211.
Indiana is now under a mask advisory, but businesses might still require them.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,847 cases, 391 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,042 cases, 116 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,626 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,783 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,667 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,231 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,262 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,293 cases, 34 deaths
