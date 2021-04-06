Housing market is booming right now, expert says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s now more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, and Realtor Carol McClintock says the housing market is booming.
“I have been doing this for 23 years, and I have never seen anything like it,” said McClintock.
It’s booming not only in Southwestern Indiana but everywhere said McClintock.
McClintock says houses are being put on the market and then bought within days, and it’s all because of pent up demand.
“People have been home for a year, and they have been looking at their space, and their space in most cases is too small,” said McClintock.
McClintock states real estate agents are trying to do several things to help draw the process out.
“Agents and certainly their clients were getting frustrated by going to a house, and then and then it’s almost a little too hurried of a situation because it’s a big decision,” explained McClintock.
McClintock said many agents are doing something called- “listing coming soons”.
She said that’s where a listing will come up through a realtor listing service days before a home is set to go on the market so prospective buyers can plan when they want to view a home.
That’s not the only method they’re using, McClintock said.
“Say they list it and the showings start on Saturday. So they list it on Friday. Showings are Saturday and Sunday, and then they’ll consider offers until Monday at 5,” said McClintock.
McClintock said there is a shortage of homes on the market with the current demand.
But she said if you are in a position that you want to downsize, now would be the time to sell your home.
