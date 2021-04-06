Hopkins Co. reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
They say 14 were in Daviess County, 10 in Henderson County, four in Webster County, two in Ohio County, and one new case in both McLean and Union counties.
There were no new deaths.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 41 new cases over the past week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has reported 4,121 total cases.
As of April 5, Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,981 cases, 173 deaths, 9,047 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,849 cases, 56 deaths, 2,772 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,121 cases, 133 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,444 cases, 53 deaths, 2,213 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,402 cases, 71 deaths, 3,859 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,178 cases, 19 deaths, 1,031 recovered
- McLean Co. - 844 cases, 28 deaths, 771 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,252 cases, 15 deaths, 1,145 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 807 cases, 16 deaths, 730 recovered
