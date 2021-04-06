Former Tri-State meteorologist dies

Former Tri-State meteorologist dies
By 14 News Staff | April 6, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 5:50 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Tri-State meteorologist and radio personality has died.

Paul Emmick died last week of natural causes at the age of 55.

Emmick worked at television stations here in the Tri-State, South Bend and Louisville, as well as the Weather Channel.

The Owensboro native was not only an accomplished meteorologist, but he also held a law degree and performed as a magician.

He did many commercial voice-overs and was also a popular radio personality.

Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro is handling the arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.