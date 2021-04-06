Former Tri-State meteorologist dies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Tri-State meteorologist and radio personality has died.
Paul Emmick died last week of natural causes at the age of 55.
Emmick worked at television stations here in the Tri-State, South Bend and Louisville, as well as the Weather Channel.
The Owensboro native was not only an accomplished meteorologist, but he also held a law degree and performed as a magician.
He did many commercial voice-overs and was also a popular radio personality.
Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro is handling the arrangements.
