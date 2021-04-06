Families enjoy the weather at Smothers Park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Families filled Smothers Park in Owensboro Monday to enjoy the beautiful weather during spring break.
Folks were in town from as far as Louisville to enjoy what Owensboro has to offer - one happy to have the chance to enjoy spring break after the pandemic put a stop to it last year.
“Awesome to be out here. Last year we could not do any of this, so it’s just awesome to be here with no mask on and enjoy the fresh air and we are really having a great time,” shared Michelle Tibone.
Schools in Owensboro are on spring break for the rest of the week.
