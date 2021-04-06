Diamond Lake Resort sold to new owners

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Diamond Lake Resort in Daviess County has been sold.
The owners, Brian and Janice Smith, say they’re retiring after 15 years.
Diamond Lake Resort managers say the new owners do not plan on changing anything in the 2021 season, but there will be a new splash pad.
“It feels bitter sweet to us,” said Brian Smith. “In that 15 years, we’ve never had a scheduled weekend off.”
The Smiths say the new owner is a small corporate buyer. Their general manager starts work at the resort Wednesday.
The campground has housing amenities, go-kart tracks, a theater, fishing, and more.
“We don’t have immediate plans other than the fact that we’ll likely stay local here, and we’ll likely keep in touch with this place,” said Smith.
